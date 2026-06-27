India's credit card spends surge 6.6% in May, 1 million new cards added

The sequential increase comes after a 10.1 per cent on-month decline in April, indicating that the recovery is not yet strong or structural, the report from Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Limited said.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 03:37 PM IST | Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 03:37 PM IST join share