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India's credit card spends surge 6.6% in May, 1 million new cards added

The sequential increase comes after a 10.1 per cent on-month decline in April, indicating that the recovery is not yet strong or structural, the report from Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Limited said.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
India's credit card spends surge 6.6% in May, 1 million new cards added

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