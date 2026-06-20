/India's data centre pipeline hits 8.33 GW as AI demand leads digital infra

New Delhi: India's data centre sector is witnessing an unprecedented infrastructure build-up, with the total development pipeline across major markets reaching 8.33 GW, according to Knight Frank India. The scale of future supply, driven by accelerating artificial intelligence adoption, cloud computing growth and data localisation requirements, is more than five times the country's current live data centre capacity of 1.6 GW.



Knight Frank India said India currently has 0.32 GW of data centre capacity under construction, while another 2.92 GW has reached the committed stage. An additional 5.41 GW is in early stages of development, underscoring the depth of supply planned across key hubs. "The significant share of early-stage developments--representing nearly two-thirds of the total pipeline--demonstrates strong confidence in India's long-term digital economy prospects," Knight Frank India noted.



Mumbai continues to dominate the landscape with the largest pipeline at 3.75 GW, comprising 0.17 GW under construction, 1.54 GW in committed projects and 2.21 GW in early-stage development. The city's advantage stems from its status as India's financial capital, extensive fibre connectivity, robust power infrastructure and concentration of international subsea cable landings, making it the preferred location for large-scale cloud and AI deployments.



Hyderabad has emerged as the second-largest future market with a 1.93 GW pipeline, supported by proactive government policies, lower operating costs and growing investments from global technology companies. Chennai's pipeline has reached 1.36 GW, backed by its role as India's key gateway for Southeast Asian digital traffic, strong subsea cable connectivity and competitive power tariffs.

