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India's data centre pipeline hits 8.33 GW as AI demand leads digital infra

Mumbai continues to dominate the landscape with the largest pipeline at 3.75 GW, comprising 0.17 GW under construction, 1.54 GW in committed projects and 2.21 GW in early-stage development. 

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 05:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
India's data centre pipeline hits 8.33 GW as AI demand leads digital infra
Image Credit: File Photo

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