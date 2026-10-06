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India's data centres expand rapidly as AI and digital services grows: Report

According to a report by insurance broker Aon, India's installed data centre capacity could increase more than fourfold by 2030 with significant new capacity already under development.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
India's data centres expand rapidly as AI and digital services grows: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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