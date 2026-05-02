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NewsBusinessEconomyIndia's domestic fundamentals strong, rising public debt poses global risks: RBI Governor
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India's domestic fundamentals strong, rising public debt poses global risks: RBI Governor

The RBI Governor warned that continued fiscal expansion abroad, together with rising defence spending amid geopolitical tensions, could strain global fiscal sustainability.

|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Source: IANS
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India's domestic fundamentals strong, rising public debt poses global risks: RBI Governor

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain robust despite geopolitical tensions and flagged risks from high public debt in major economies. 

The RBI Governor warned that continued fiscal expansion abroad, together with rising defence spending amid geopolitical tensions, could strain global fiscal sustainability.

He cautioned that stretched valuations in some asset classes, especially in the technology sector, could pose broader risks for markets.

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Speaking at the 25th FIMMDA‑PDAI Annual Conference in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Malhotra said India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remained robust supported by strong consumption and sustained public investment, despite macroeconomic headwinds from geo‑political tensions.

The government’s focus on capital expenditure has helped crowd in private investment and expand productive capacity, Malhotra said.

The RBI Governor said the disrupted supply chains and rising energy prices "has already affected economic activity."

"If the crisis persists longer, it may also translate into second‑order inflationary pressures,” Malhotra said.

The central bank will move ahead with efforts to deepen financial markets, broaden participation and strengthen institutional frameworks as global uncertainty mounts, he said, adding financial markets in India had matured significantly due to policy efforts but required further progress.

“We will continue to deepen financial markets, broaden participation, and further strengthen institutional frameworks. We will continue to strive for efficiency, consumer protection, fairness, transparency, and ethical conduct. In this pursuit, we will continue to assess and meet the emerging market needs," he said.

Stressing on the role of data in policymaking, Malhotra said trade repositories must enhance the quality and availability of data to enable better risk assessment.

The RBI Governor highlighted India’s recent growth performance, saying the economy recorded an average growth of 8.2 per cent during 2021‑25, and growth is estimated at 7.6 per cent in 2025‑26.

He said that the growth is projected at 6.9 per cent for 2026‑27. Further healthier corporate balance sheets due to improved earnings and robust fund raising through public markets over the last two fiscal years are other supporting factors, he added.

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