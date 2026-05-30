India's economy is holding, but oil, Inflation and monsoon could test that resilience

New Delhi: India's economy is holding steady for now, but the road ahead has more bumps than it did a few months ago. That is the broad message from the Department of Economic Affairs in its Monthly Economic Review for May.

The department described the near-term outlook as one of cautious resilience — a phrase that captures both the genuine strength in domestic fundamentals and the very real risks building up outside India's borders.

What is working in India's favour

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Manufacturing and services activity are both in growth territory. The labour market is stable. Foreign exchange reserves are large enough to cushion the economy against external shocks. Gross FDI inflows hit a record USD 94.5 billion in FY26, pointing to sustained long-term investor confidence. Services exports have also been growing, helping narrow the trade deficit.

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In industry, cement, steel, and electricity generation have held up well, supported by continued infrastructure and construction spending. Export orders, hiring, and investment activity in sectors like automobiles, semiconductors, electronics, and defence manufacturing have also shown underlying strength.

Where the pressure is building

The West Asia conflict has made the global environment noticeably harder to navigate. Crude oil prices are elevated, growth is slowing across major economies, and financial conditions are tightening. India cannot fully shield itself from any of this.

Inflation is another area requiring close attention. Retail inflation rose only slightly to 3.48 percent in April 2026, staying within the RBI's target range. But wholesale inflation jumped sharply to 8.3 percent, pushed up by global energy prices, currency depreciation, and a low base from the previous year. The gap between the two is a warning sign — it suggests cost pressures are building at the upstream level and could eventually find their way to consumers. The recent increase in petrol and diesel prices adds to that concern, as fuel price hikes tend to feed through into broader inflation over time.

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The monsoon problem

The India Meteorological Department has forecast monsoon rainfall at around 92 percent of the long-period average — below normal. A shortfall in rain would push food prices higher, squeeze rural incomes, and drag on overall consumption. Combined with the current geopolitical pressures, a weak monsoon would make an already difficult situation considerably harder to manage.

The department singled out the Strait of Hormuz situation as the single most important variable for India's external and price outlook. Any prolonged disruption there would hit crude oil supplies and push energy costs even higher.

What lies ahead

The DEA's conclusion is measured but clear. India has the foundations to manage FY27 reasonably well, but doing so will require flexible and coordinated responses across monetary policy, fiscal management, and structural reforms. The global environment is unlikely to become easier anytime soon, and keeping growth on track while holding inflation in check will demand careful handling on multiple fronts at once.

With inputs from ANI