Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /India's economy likely to triple in a decade, says JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon

India's economy likely to triple in a decade, says JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon

Dimon said the bank expects a sharp rise in its India coverage and operations over the next decade, saying that there’ll be 400 companies in research, with 2,000 companies being covered, according to reports.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
India's economy likely to triple in a decade, says JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India's economy likely to triple in a decade, says JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon
2
3
4
5