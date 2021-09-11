हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

India's economy recovered more strongly than it got impacted during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's economy recovered more strongly as compared to the impact it suffered due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

India&#039;s economy recovered more strongly than it got impacted during pandemic: PM Modi
Representational Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's economy recovered more strongly as compared to the impact it suffered due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that when big economies of the world were busy defending themselves during the pandemic, India was engaged in reforms.

"COVID-19 affected the economies of the entire world, including that of India. But our economy has recovered more strongly than it was halted by the pandemic," Modi said while virtually addressing a gathering after inaugurating Sardhardham Bhavan here, a complex for providing training to job aspirants.

"When big economies of the world were busy defending themselves during the pandemic, we were carrying out reforms. When the global supply chains were disrupted, we introduced the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme to turn new opportunities in favour of India," Modi said.

This scheme has been extended to the textile sector now, he said, adding that the textile sector and cities like Surat can take maximum benefit of the scheme.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday, India's economic growth surged to 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, helped by a low base of the year-ago period, despite a devastating second wave of COVID-19. 

The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4 per cent in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21.

The PLI scheme announced for 10 key sectors, including textile and automobiles by the Centre, is aimed at helping the country's economy recover faster after the pandemic. Also Read: Yamaha announces festive season offers on Fascino 125 Fi, Ray ZR 125 Fi purchase: Cashback, bonus and more

"We should look upon ourselves as global economic leader as in the 21st century, India does not have a scarcity of opportunities to make it big," Modi said. Also Read: Tesla India launch: Centre wants EV maker to start production in India before asking for tax sops - Report

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM ModiGujarat
Next
Story

Relief to common man! Centre cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices

Must Watch

PT36M39S

Rape victim dies during treatment at Rajawadi Hospital