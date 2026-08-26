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India's economy remains resilient amid global headwinds: RBI bulletin

The global economic outlook continues to be shaped by geopolitical frictions in West Asia and fresh tariffs by the US. Despite these risks to global trade and the growth-inflation matrix, India’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals continue to provide a cushion to the domestic economy, the bulletin stated.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
India's economy remains resilient amid global headwinds: RBI bulletin

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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