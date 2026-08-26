The Centre’s fiscal deficit increased marginally during Q1:2026-27 as compared to the previous year, accompanied by higher capital expenditure. The gross fiscal deficit of the states has been lower during the same period. System liquidity improved in July and August. The liquidity surplus narrowed in the second half of July on account of tax outflows, but it went up in August on account of drawdown of the government cash balances and measures taken to attract capital, the bulletin stated.