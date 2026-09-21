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India's FDI expansion should be deeply integrated with economic, industrial ecosystem: Report

According to official DPIIT/RBI data, total FDI inflows rose from $4 billion in FY2000-01 to around $95 billion in FY2025-26, while FDI equity inflows rose from $2 billion to $59 billion over the same period.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
India's FDI expansion should be deeply integrated with economic, industrial ecosystem: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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