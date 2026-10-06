Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

India's festive hiring rises to 1,27,080; white‑collar hiring cools

The report from foundit said the divergence reflected a concentrated build‑up in India’s consumption and fulfilment economy. Quick Commerce led festive demand with an 18 per cent year‑on‑year rise, followed by E‑commerce at 12 per cent and Logistics &amp; Transportation at 10 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
India's festive hiring rises to 1,27,080; white‑collar hiring cools

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mercedes launches first plug-in hybrid Maybach in India at Rs 3.35 crore
2
3
4
5