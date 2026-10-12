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India's financial services hits 67 deals worth $7.3 bn in Q3 2026

The value-led acceleration was driven by large-ticket mergers and acquisitions (M&amp;A) activity and public-market issuances, including the two major initial public offerings (IPO), the report from Grant Thornton Bharat said.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
India's financial services hits 67 deals worth $7.3 bn in Q3 2026

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India's financial services hits 67 deals worth $7.3 bn in Q3 2026
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