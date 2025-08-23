Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950475https://zeenews.india.com/economy/indias-forex-reserves-rise-for-second-week-up-1-48-bn-to-695-10-bn-rbi-2950475.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
FOREX RESERVE

India's Forex Reserves Rise For Second Week, Up $1.48 bn To $695.10 bn: RBI

For the reported week, India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at USD 585.90 billion, up by USD 1.92 billion.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's Forex Reserves Rise For Second Week, Up $1.48 bn To $695.10 bn: RBIFile Photo

New Delhi: India's foreign exchange reserves (Forex) rose by USD 1.48 billion in the week that ended August 15 to USD 695.10 billion, driven by gains in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its latest 'Weekly Statistical Supplement'. For the reported week, India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at USD 585.90 billion, up by USD 1.92 billion.
 
The RBI data shows that the gold reserves currently amount to USD 86.16 billion, witnessing a decline of USD 2.16 billion. India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the global financial body, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), increased by USD 41 million, reaching USD 18.782 billion. The reserve position of the country with the IMF increased by USD 15 million to USD 4.754 billion.
 
In the preceding week, forex reserves rose by USD 4.747 billion in the week that ended August 8 to USD 693.618 billion, driven by gains in both foreign currency assets and gold holdings.
After the latest monetary policy review meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the foreign exchange kitty was sufficient to meet 11 months of the country's imports.
 
In 2023, India added around USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022. In 2024, the reserves rose by a little over USD 20 billion. So far in 2025, the forex kitty has cumulatively jumped by about USD 53 billion, data showed.
 

Foreign exchange reserves, or FX reserves, are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US Dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling. The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent steep Rupee depreciation. The RBI strategically buys dollars when the Rupee is strong and sells when it weakens. 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK