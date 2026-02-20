Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019068https://zeenews.india.com/economy/indias-forex-surges-by-8-663-billion-to-reach-all-time-high-of-725-727-billion-3019068.html
NewsBusinessEconomyIndias forex surges by $8.663 billion to reach all-time high of $725.727 billion
INDIA'S FOREIGN EXCHANGE

India's forex surges by $8.663 billion to reach all-time high of $725.727 billion

According to RBI data, the value of gold reserves, a key component of foreign exchange reserves, increased by $4.990 billion to $128.466 billion in the week ended February 13. 

|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 06:38 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's forex surges by $8.663 billion to reach all-time high of $725.727 billionImage credit: File Photo

New Delhi: India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $8.663 billion to an all-time high of $725.727 billion in the week ended February 13, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. Foreign exchange reserves had declined by $6.711 billion in the previous week due to a fall in gold prices.

According to RBI data, the value of gold reserves, a key component of foreign exchange reserves, increased by $4.990 billion to $128.466 billion in the week ended February 13. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, increased by $3.550 billion to $573.603 billion. FCA includes the dollar, along with several other major global currencies such as the yen, euro, and pound, whose value is expressed in dollars.

According to the RBI, the value of SDRs increased by $103 million to $18.924 billion in the week ended February 13. Meanwhile, India's reserve position with the RBI increased by $19 million to $4.734 billion. Foreign exchange reserves are crucial for a country and provide a clear indication of its economic health. Furthermore, they play a significant role in maintaining a stable currency exchange rate.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For example, if the rupee is under significant pressure against the dollar and its value declines, the central bank can use its foreign exchange reserves to prevent the rupee from falling against the dollar and maintain a stable exchange rate.

Increasing foreign exchange reserves also indicates a significant inflow of dollars into the country, strengthening the country's economy. Furthermore, this increase also makes it easier for the country to trade abroad.

Notable, the country remains the world’s largest recipient of remittances, with inflows reaching $135.4 billion in FY25, supporting stability in the external account, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. India has consistently attracted sizeable gross investment inflows, amounting to 18.5 per cent of GDP in FY25, even amid tightening global financial conditions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Poor sleep quality
Making these 5 sleep mistakes? Here’s how they affect your health
private sector growth
India's private sector growth strengthens to 3-month high: HSBC
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Tharoor diverges from party's stance, backs India's AI summit
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 20-02-2026 Suvarna Keralam SK-41 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Indian Navy
India nears sea-based nuclear triad with third Arihant-Class submarine
Ranveer Singh threat case
Ranveer Singh receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demands Rs 10 cr
Manik Gupta umpire death
Veteran umpire Manik Gupta dies after Bee attack during cricket match in Unnao
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her heritage, sings Punjabi folk song
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam: Govt warns employees
Kritika Kamra Gaurav Kapur wedding
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding: Signing ceremony to reception bash