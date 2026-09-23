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India's FY27 growth to touch 6.9% due to resilience to energy shock: Fitch

The report from ratings agency Fitch Ratings said that India's growth had remained substantially stronger than projected in its 'June Global Economic Outlook', prompting a 50 basis‑point upgrade to its full‑year forecast.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
India's FY27 growth to touch 6.9% due to resilience to energy shock: Fitch

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India's FY27 growth to touch 6.9% due to resilience to energy shock: Fitch
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