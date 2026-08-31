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India's GDP beats RBI's estimate: Grows by 7.8% in Apr-Jun quarter

Real GDP, which measures economic output after adjusting for price changes, was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
India's GDP beats RBI's estimate: Grows by 7.8% in Apr-Jun quarter

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