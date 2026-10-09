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India's GDP to expand by 7.3% in FY27, driven by domestic demand and manufacturing capacity: UN Report

The UNCTAD’s ‘Trade and Development Report 2026: the Geoeconomics of Development’ said that together, these factors sustain growth for the Indian economy despite heavy reliance on oil imports.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
India's GDP to expand by 7.3% in FY27, driven by domestic demand and manufacturing capacity: UN Report

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India's GDP to expand by 7.3% in FY27, driven by domestic demand and manufacturing capacity: UN Report
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