trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629424
NewsBusinessEconomy
GST

India's Goods And Services Tax Receipts Rise 12% Year Over Year In June

The monthly GST collected has topped the 1.5 trillion rupees-mark for the seventh time since the new tax regime was introduced in 2017. India's nominal growth is estimated to be 10.5% in the current fiscal year.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

India's Goods And Services Tax Receipts Rise 12% Year Over Year In June

New Delhi: India's goods and services tax (GST) collections rose nearly 12% year-on-year to 1.61 trillion rupees ($19.61 billion) in June, a government statement showed on Saturday. The government collected 1.45 trillion rupees as GST in June 2022 and a record 1.87 trillion rupees in April 2023.

It expects to garner 9.56 trillion rupees through GST in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2024.

The western state of Maharashtra clocked a 17% year-on-year growth in tax receipts to 260.99 billion rupees in June - the highest for any state - while the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded increases of 27% and 20%, respectively.

cre Trending Stories

The monthly GST collected has topped the 1.5 trillion rupees-mark for the seventh time since the new tax regime was introduced in 2017. India's nominal growth is estimated to be 10.5% in the current fiscal year.

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad