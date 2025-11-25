Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989113https://zeenews.india.com/economy/indias-informal-sector-records-robust-growth-despite-global-headwinds-2989113.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ECONOMY

India's Informal Sector Records Robust Growth Despite Global Headwinds

The estimated number of establishments increased to 7.97 crore in the July-September quarter this year from the corresponding figure of 7.34 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. 

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 07:56 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's Informal Sector Records Robust Growth Despite Global HeadwindsCredit: IANS

New Delhi: Both the number of establishments and overall employment in India's unincorporated non-agricultural sector enterprises recorded a robust growth in the July-September quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, despite global headwinds, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics on Tuesday. 

The estimated number of establishments increased to 7.97 crore in the July-September quarter this year from the corresponding figure of 7.34 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This also marks an increase over the 7.94 crore establishments estimated in the preceding April-June quarter of 2025.

The employment in the incorporated non-agricultural sector stood close to 12.86 crore, which reflects a notable rise over the figure of a little over 12 crore workers recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The use of the internet among enterprises in this sector increased steadily from 36 per cent in April-June 2025 to 39 per cent during July–September 2025.

The proportion of establishments employing hired workers in the unincorporated non-agricultural sector was recorded at 13.41 per cent in this quarter, reflecting a marginal increase over the last quarter.

Working owners continued to account for the largest share (59.98 per cent) in the July-September 2025 quarter, as in the earlier quarters. However, the percentage share of hired workers during the quarter increased from 24.38 per cent in April-June to 25.91 per cent in this quarter.

The increase in the estimated urban workforce from 6.61 crore (previous quarter) to 6.91 crore (current quarter) indicates a rise in employment in the enterprises in urban areas, reflecting greater labour absorption and expanded economic activity during this period.

The July-September quarter marked a notable recovery in the unincorporated manufacturing sector, with improvements in both employment and establishment numbers over the last quarter. The share of establishments in the manufacturing sector increased from 26 per cent to 27 per cent, and that of employment in the manufacturing sector increased from 26 per cent to 28 per cent.

The women workforce remained impressive, constituting 28.7 per cent of total employment in the sector, the statement added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology news
Sanchar Saathi Helps Recover Over 50,000 Stolen Phones In Oct-Details Here
Shaheedi Diwas
'We Want Peace, But Not At Cost Of Security': PM Modi In Kurukshetra
lip gloss
Top High-Shine Lip Gloss Choices To Shop On Amazon
Technology news
Elista Xplore 4K Google TV Series Launched In India With Dolby Audio Support
India China ties
China Denies Harassment Claim After Woman Says She Was Told ‘Arunachal Is...'
Chinese spy ship
Chinese Spy Ship Enters Indian Ocean Region! India Stops BrahMos Test
SSC JE 2025
SSC JE 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link
lip liner
Precise Matte Lip Liners For Smooth Definition And Everyday Elegance
veg items that are non veg
10 Popular Veg Items That Are Actually Non-Veg: A Surprising Twist On Fav Food
Supreme Court of India
SC Upholds Dismissal Of Army Officer Who Refused To Join Religious Ceremonies