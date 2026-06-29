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India's market regains fifth position globally as m-cap crosses $5 trillion

India's total market capitalisation currently stands at over $5 trillion, ahead of Taiwan at $4.97 trillion and South Korea at $4.66 trillion, restoring India's position as the world's fifth-largest equity market. 

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
India's market regains fifth position globally as m-cap crosses $5 trillion
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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