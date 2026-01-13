Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006316https://zeenews.india.com/economy/indias-msme-sector-shows-early-revival-as-86-expect-growth-in-2026-3006316.html
NewsBusinessEconomyIndias MSME Sector Shows Early Revival As 86% Expect Growth In 2026
MSME

India's MSME Sector Shows Early Revival As 86% Expect Growth In 2026

The report from an SME focused NBFC NeoGrowth found constructive optimism driven by strong festive sales, improved cash flow and GST 2.0 benefits.

 

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's MSME Sector Shows Early Revival As 86% Expect Growth In 2026Credit: IANS

New Delhi: India’s MSME sector is showing early signs of revival with nearly eight in ten firms reporting improved performance in recent months and 86 per cent expecting business growth in 2026, a report said on Tuesday. 

The report from an SME focused NBFC NeoGrowth found constructive optimism driven by strong festive sales, improved cash flow and GST 2.0 benefits.

The study of over 2,000 MSMEs across over 25 cities found that over 71 per cent of MSMEs plan to expand shops or open new outlets and 30 per cent intend to add products or brands, signalling a shift from short‑term recovery to medium‑term confidence, the report said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

City- and sector level trends show optimism is strongest in consumer facing segments, where demand visibility has improved. Top industries include beauty, wellness, automobile and food &amp; beverage, the report said.

“The study points to early green shoots across the MSME sector. Festive demand, coupled with stronger digital payment adoption and GST 2.0 benefits has started to support business momentum. Measured confidence among MSMEs, with growth plans is notable,” said Arun Nayyar, Managing Director and CEO, NeoGrowth.

MSMEs expectations from Budget 2026 centre on measures that can reinforce operational ease and continuity. Businesses prioritised timely access to working capital, smoother and faster access to existing government schemes. Around a quarter of MSMEs highlighted the importance of faster and improved access to government schemes, alongside continued simplification of GST and compliance processes.

Merchant‑led digital transactions surged during the festive months, with UPI processing a record Rs 27.28 lakh crore across 20.7 billion transactions in October, improving cash‑flow visibility for MSMEs, the report said.

This festive-led uplift, supported by GST 2.0 rate rationalisation, helped ease pricing pressure across mass-consumption categories and contributed to better realised revenues.

Over half of surveyed MSMEs plan to seek business loans in 2026 for expansion, inventory build‑up and working capital, with credit intent more pronounced in electronics, mobile and personal services, the report noted.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos