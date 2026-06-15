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India's new producer price indices to strengthen inflation tracking: Experts

The government has introduced the Output Producer Price Index (OPPI), Trial Input Producer Price Index (IPPI) and Service Producer Price Indices (PPI) alongside the revised Wholesale Price Index (WPI) series with 2022-23 as the base year, marking a major overhaul of the country's inflation measurement framework.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
India's new producer price indices to strengthen inflation tracking: Experts

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