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NewsBusinessEconomyIndia's patent filings hit record 1.43 lakh in FY26, up 30.2%: Piyush Goyal
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India's patent filings hit record 1.43 lakh in FY26, up 30.2%: Piyush Goyal

The latest data shared by the minister shows that total patent applications reached 1,43,729 in FY 2025-26, up from 1,10,375 in FY 2024-25, continuing a steady upward trend seen over the past decade. Patent filings have risen significantly from under 50,000 in FY 2015-16, indicating sustained growth in innovation activity.

 

|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
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India's patent filings hit record 1.43 lakh in FY26, up 30.2%: Piyush GoyalCredit: IANS

New Delhi: India's patent filings touched a record high of over 1.43 lakh in FY 2025-26, marking a rise of 30.2 per cent compared to the previous year, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. Highlighting the milestone, Goyal said in a post on X, "India's Innovation Engine is Unstoppable! Our patent filings soared to a historic 1.43 lakh+ in FY 2025-26, marking a 30.2 percent increase over last year."
 
The latest data shared by the minister shows that total patent applications reached 1,43,729 in FY 2025-26, up from 1,10,375 in FY 2024-25, continuing a steady upward trend seen over the past decade. Patent filings have risen significantly from under 50,000 in FY 2015-16, indicating sustained growth in innovation activity.
 
The minister also underlined the growing contribution of domestic innovators. "With over 69 percent of patents filed domestically... we are showing the world that 'Made in India' is powered by 'Invented in India'," he said.
 
According to the data, domestic filings stood at 99,721 in FY26, accounting for nearly 69.4 per cent of total applications, while foreign filings were at 44,008. This reflects a strong push from within the country, including startups, MSMEs and academic institutions, which together contribute a significant share of filings.
 
State-wise, Tamil Nadu led the chart with the highest number of patent filings, followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra. Other key contributors included Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.
 
Goyal further noted India's improving global standing, saying, "We are the world's 6th largest patent filer, reflecting a confident India set to become a global innovation powerhouse."
 
The data also highlights that India has recorded consistent growth in patent filings for five consecutive years, supported by policy initiatives such as Startup India and increased focus on research and digital innovation.
 
The surge in filings comes amid broader efforts to strengthen the intellectual property ecosystem and position India as a hub for innovation and technology-driven growth. 

 

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