New Delhi: India's GDP for the first quarter of financial year 2026 clocked a growth rate of 7.8 percent, up from 6.5 percent in the first quarter of Financial year 2025 (Q1 FY25), government data showed on Friday.

"Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.8% in Q1 of FY 2025-26 over the growth rate of 6.5% during Q1 of FY 2024-25," the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) release said.

Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 8.8% in Q1 of FY 2025-26. Agriculture and Allied Sector has observed the Real GVA growth rate of 3.7%, as compared to the growth rate of 1.5% registered in Q1 of last financial year.

Secondary Sectors, prominently Manufacturing (7.7%) and Construction (7.6%) Sector has registered above 7.5% growth rate at Constant Prices in this quarter.

Mining & Quarrying (-3.1%) and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Other Utility Services Sector (0.5%) has seen moderated Real growth rate during Q1 of FY 2025-26, data showed.

Tertiary Sector (9.3%) has recorded substantial growth rate at Constant Prices in Q1 of FY 2025-26, over the growth rate of 6.8% in Q1 of FY 2024-25.

Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) has bounced back, registering 9.7% growth rate in Nominal terms during Q1 of FY 2025-26, over the growth rate of 4.0% in Q1 of FY 2024-25. Real Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) has reported 7.0% growth rate during Q1 of FY 2025-26 as compared to the 8.3% growth rate in the corresponding period of previous financial year.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) has recorded 7.8% growth rate at Constant Prices, over the growth rate of 6.7% in Q1 of FY 2024-25.