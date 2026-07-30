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India's Q2 gold demand falls 6%; investment demand stays resilient

The country's total gold demand stood at 131.4 tonnes in the quarter, down from 139.7 tonnes in the corresponding period last year, with jewellery consumption witnessing the sharpest decline.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
India's Q2 gold demand falls 6%; investment demand stays resilient

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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