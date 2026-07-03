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  • /India's real estate attracts $4.5 billion institutional investments in Jan-June, up 50%

India's real estate attracts $4.5 billion institutional investments in Jan-June, up 50%

According to the report by real estate consultancy Colliers, quarterly investments remained robust, surging 70 per cent YoY to $2.9 billion in the April-June quarter.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
India's real estate attracts $4.5 billion institutional investments in Jan-June, up 50%

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