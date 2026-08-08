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India's resilient economy to support markets amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty

SEBI's annual report cited the IMF's projection of 6.5 per cent growth for India in 2026-27, compared with global growth of 3.1 per cent.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
India's resilient economy to support markets amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty
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