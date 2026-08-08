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Looking ahead, however, the global environment is expected to remain uncertain. The report cited the IMF's projection of 6.5 per cent growth for India in 2026-27, compared with global growth of 3.1 per cent. India's relatively strong domestic fundamentals, fiscal consolidation, improving inflation dynamics, stronger corporate balance sheets and resilient domestic institutional investment are expected to support its relative outperformance. At the same time, a prolonged Middle East conflict and crude oil prices above USD 100 per barrel could widen the current account deficit and increase inflationary pressures.



Indian equities faced a difficult 2025-26, with the Nifty 50 and broader indices declining around 14 per cent in US dollar terms. The weakness reflected sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, rupee depreciation, valuation concerns, slower earnings growth and the impact of the Middle East conflict. Domestic institutional investors, particularly mutual funds, provided a significant cushion through robust investment flows.



FPI equity outflows from India reached a record USD 19.7 billion during the year. However, SEBI noted that a restructuring of global supply chains could create new investment opportunities for India. A sustained resolution of the Middle East conflict and normalisation of energy prices would be among the most important near-term catalysts for a recovery in foreign flows.