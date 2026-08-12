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India's retail inflation edges up to 4.45% in July

The commodities that posted the highest inflation during the month were silver jewellery, which saw a 109.84 per cent jump in prices and gold jewellery, which clocked a 32.98 per cent increase in prices.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
India's retail inflation edges up to 4.45% in July

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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