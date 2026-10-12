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India's retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September: National Statistics Office

The reading was higher than the 4.83 per cent inflation recorded in August. The rise in inflation was more pronounced in rural areas, where consumer inflation stood at 6.08 per cent in September, compared with 4.88 per cent in urban areas.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
India's retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September: National Statistics Office

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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