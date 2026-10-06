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India's services growth hits 3-month high as PMI rises to 55.2 in September

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 55.2 in September from 54.1 in August which signals the strongest expansion since June.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
India's services growth hits 3-month high as PMI rises to 55.2 in September

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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