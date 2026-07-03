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India's services PMI stands at 57.4 in June

The latest reading remained well above the neutral 50 mark, signalling continued growth in business activity, according to the PMI data.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
India's services PMI stands at 57.4 in June

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