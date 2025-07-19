New Delhi: India is witnessing a surge in women-led innovation with around 76,000 startups now being driven by women many of them from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted this growing trend, noting that empowered women and youth will be at the forefront of India’s journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the vision of women-led development.

Addressing a conference, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that in the past 11 years, the Modi government has built its governance around four key pillars — the Poor, Farmers, Youth, and Women. “Women-centric governance has not only empowered individuals, but reshaped society. What began as targeted welfare has now evolved into institutional leadership,” he told the gathering.

The minister introduced the Jeevika E-Learning Management System App to make education more accessible for women. He also released “Shashakt Mahila, Samriddh Bihar”, a publication that honors and showcases the significant role of women in Bihar’s development journey.

Dr Singh elaborated on the PM Modi government’s structured and comprehensive approach to women empowerment, built across four key pillars. The first phase, Access and Inclusion in Institutions, marked a historic shift in India's educational and military landscape.

The second phase, Scientific and Technological Empowerment, has empowered women through targeted schemes such as WISE (Women in Science and Engineering), GATI (Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions), CURIE, and the Women Scientist Programme.

The third phase, Economic and Social Empowerment, has witnessed a massive scale-up of women’s access to financial resources. Over 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for women, while more than 60 per cent of Mudra Yojana beneficiaries are women entrepreneurs.

The creation of over 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) is transforming rural economies. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, homes registered in women's names are providing not just shelter but also financial and social dignity.

The fourth phase, Workplace Reforms and Legal Sensitivity, has introduced compassionate and inclusive governance measures. These include six-month paid childcare leave for women in government service, pension rights extended to unmarried or divorced dependent daughters, and maternity leave provisions even after stillbirths. (With IANS Inputs)