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India's wholesale inflation stands at 11.39% against 9.92% in August: Govt

According to the Ministry of Commerce &amp; Industry, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities was at 112.5 in September from 110.8 in August.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
India's wholesale inflation stands at 11.39% against 9.92% in August: Govt

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India's wholesale inflation stands at 11.39% against 9.92% in August: Govt
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