INDIGO SHARES

IndiGo Faces Major Disruption; Shares Drop 2% As Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled

Airports nationwide witnessed long queues and widespread frustration as mass cancellations continued. Major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw a large number of flights disrupted, leading to chaos for travellers. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IndiGo Faces Major Disruption; Shares Drop 2% As Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation, the company behind IndiGo Airlines, saw its shares fall more than 2 per cent on Friday as the carrier faced major operational disruptions. By 10:20 am, the stock was down 2.14 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with investors reacting to a surge in flight delays and cancellations across some of India’s busiest airports.

What started earlier this week has now escalated into one of IndiGo’s biggest operational crises in recent years. The situation showed no signs of improving on Friday, with nearly 400 flights already cancelled, causing severe pressure on the airline’s network and leaving thousands of passengers across the country frustrated and stranded.

The chaos has now stretched into a third straight day. On Thursday alone, IndiGo cancelled over 550 flights across its domestic and international network. Delhi airport was hit the hardest with at least 172 cancellations, while major hubs such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa also reported heavy delays and disruptions.

IndiGo Issues Apology, Offers Refunds and Rebooking Options

Airports nationwide witnessed long queues and widespread frustration as mass cancellations continued. Major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw a large number of flights disrupted, leading to chaos for travellers. IndiGo’s on-time performance dropped sharply to just 19.7 per cent on Wednesday, a steep fall from earlier levels and a major setback for an airline known for punctuality.

In a statement, IndiGo apologised to affected passengers and said that some cancellations were planned in advance to help stabilise its operations. The airline is providing options for free rebooking or refunds and has advised travellers to check live flight updates before heading to the airport. To ease pressure, IndiGo has also temporarily relaxed some night-duty and landing restrictions while working on more permanent roster adjustments.

