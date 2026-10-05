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IndiGo flights to get costly: Airline raises fuel charges from Oct 6

Addressing the movement of ATF prices, particularly following the geopolitical issues in the Middle East, IndiGo announced revised charges on bookings from 0001 hours on October 6.

Edited BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 08:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
IndiGo flights to get costly: Airline raises fuel charges from Oct 6

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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