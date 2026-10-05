IndiGo flights to get costly: Airline raises fuel charges from Oct 6

New Delhi: Flying on IndiGo is set to become costlier as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has experienced a sharp rise in prices. The airline on Monday announced that fuel charges on domestic and international flights will go up from October 6, 2026.
Addressing the movement of ATF prices, particularly following the geopolitical issues in the Middle East, IndiGo announced revised charges on bookings from 0001 hours on October 6.
"The continuous rise in fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade. Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel makes up a significant share of airlines’ operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines’ cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo," the press release states.
Domestic flights covering a distance of up to 500 km will attract a charge of Rs 375, whereas for domestic flights covering 501-1000 km, passengers will have to pay a fuel charge of Rs 600.
Journeys between 1001 and 1500 km would attract a charge of Rs 900, while flights covering a distance in the range of 1501-2000 km would incur a hiked fuel charge of Rs 1,150.
Passengers will have to pay Rs 1,300 for domestic flights covering a distance of over 2000 km.
The revised rates for international flights are classified based on the destination.
For flights within the SAARC region, routes up to 500 km will attract a charge of Rs 1,000, while routes covering 501 km and above will carry a charge of Rs 3,000.
Flights to Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East, and North and East Asia will attract a fuel charge of Rs 5,500.
The charge for flights to Africa has been fixed at Rs 6,000, while passengers travelling to Europe will pay Rs 10,000.
The decision came days after ATF prices rose by Rs 16 per litre on October 1, 2026. ATF prices have seen a jump for three consecutive months: by Rs 6.28 per litre in September, and by Rs 5 per litre in August and July.
IndiGo said the revised charges were kept lower than the increase in its actual fuel costs to limit the impact on passengers.
"While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, IndiGo has implemented a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers," the airline said.
IndiGo said it would continue to monitor fuel prices and market conditions and make further adjustments if required.
(With inputs from ANI)
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