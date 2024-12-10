Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829992https://zeenews.india.com/economy/indraprastha-gas-ltd-announces-11-bonus-share-issue-2829992.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue

IGL board of directors have also decided to increase in the Authorized Share Capital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd on Tuesday announced its maiden bonus issue. IGL announced a 1:1 bonus share - one free share for every share held by shareholders. The bonus share is likely to be credited within two months i.e. on or before February 09, 2025.

The Board of Directors of IGL in a meeting on Tuesday approved "issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of 1:1, i.E. 1 (one bonus equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up for every 1 (one) existing equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up, to the eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date," the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

The share capital of the company will increase from Rs 140 crore to Rs 280 crore post-bonus issue. Rs 140 crore would be capitalized from free reserves to implement the bonus issue.

IGL said the board of directors has decided to increase in the Authorized Share Capital.

“Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from z 220,00,00,000 divided into 110,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each; to z 1000,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Crores) divided into 500,00,00,000 (Five Hundred Crores) equity shares of Rs 2 (Rupees 2) each by consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to shareholders' approvals,” it added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
DNA Video
DNA: Will Babri Masjid Be Built in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament 'Reporting' Goes Viral, mocks PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK