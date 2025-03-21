Industrial Electronics To Help India Reach $500 Bn Manufacturing Goal: Experts

New Delhi: Industrial electronics, which contributes 20 per cent to India’s current $150 billion electronics production, can help the country lead the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and reach the $500 billion manufacturing goal, industry experts said on Friday.

Industrial electronics is no longer an option — it is a necessity. With decisive policy action, aggressive R&D investments, and a robust domestic ecosystem, India can turn challenges into its biggest strengths, emerging as the global hub for industrial electronics, experts said on the sidelines of the ‘Convergence India 2025.’

“Industrial electronics is the backbone of global manufacturing. The time for cautious steps is over — this is an inflection point. We must build deep capabilities in AI-powered automation, invest in cutting-edge R&D, fortify our supply chains, and enact game-changing policy reforms,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

The next decade will determine whether India becomes a global industrial electronics powerhouse or remains an assembly-driven economy, Mohindroo added. Industrial electronics is the bedrock of next-generation manufacturing —spanning AI-driven robotics, factory automation, automotive electronics, medical devices, and advanced power systems.

According to K.N. Sreekumar, Head–Digitalisation, Sustainability and Smart Infrastructure, Siemens, India has a narrow window to dominate industrial electronics manufacturing. “Bridging the gap between R&D and industry, accelerating technology adoption, and ensuring regulatory ease will be key. We must act now,” he mentioned.

Issuing a clarion call for speed and execution, Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director–India, Rockwell Automation India Pvt Ltd, said that India has the talent, demand, and policy momentum to drive the next wave of industrial automation.

“The question is not whether we can do it — but whether we can move fast enough. The global market is evolving rapidly, and we must seize our moment before others take the lead,” Sawhney added.

With India pushing towards its $500 billion electronics manufacturing ambition, industry leaders unanimously agreed that the key enablers of this transformation will be policy reforms, accelerated investments in R&D and an empowered workforce.