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Industry backs RBI and FinMin measures to support rupee, attract foreign capital

Commenting on recent volatility in the rupee and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows, ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K. Minda said the industry chamber appreciated the coordinated actions of the RBI and the government to maintain macroeconomic stability amid global uncertainty.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
Industry backs RBI and FinMin measures to support rupee, attract foreign capital

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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