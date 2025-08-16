Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946924https://zeenews.india.com/economy/industry-chamber-urges-cbdt-to-extend-itr-filing-deadline-2946924.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ITR FILING DEADLINE

Industry Chamber Urges CBDT To Extend ITR Filing Deadline

The chamber noted that although ITR-5 was made available on August 8, ITR-1 through ITR-4 were only made available on July 30. ITR-6 and ITR-7 are yet to be released. Likewise, the tax audit forms, Forms 3CA-3CD and 3CB-3CD, were only released on July 29.

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 03:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Industry Chamber Urges CBDT To Extend ITR Filing DeadlineFile Photo

New Delhi: The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has urged the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the September 15 deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) and tax audit reports for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, citing delays in the release of ITR utilities and technical issues on the tax portal. 

The practical challenges faced by taxpayers, chartered accountants, and other stakeholders in meeting the current timelines were emphasised by the GCCI in its recent representation. GCCI contended that the late availability of return filing utilities more than made up for the government's extension of the ITR filing deadline for those exempt from audit from July 31 to September 15.

To give assessees sufficient time to comply, income tax utilities are typically made available in April. However, according to GCCI, the release has been delayed by an average of three months this year, and as of the first week of August, several forms were still pending.

The chamber noted that although ITR-5 was made available on August 8, ITR-1 through ITR-4 were only made available on July 30. ITR-6 and ITR-7 are yet to be released. Likewise, the tax audit forms, Forms 3CA-3CD and 3CB-3CD, were only released on July 29.

According to the GCCI, this has resulted in a shortened compliance timeline for professionals and taxpayers. Only on August 8th was ITR-5 made public. It covers a broad spectrum of assessees, including firms, LLPs, AOPs, BOIs, trusts, and estates. The effective window is far too short for accurate preparation and filing, as the non-audit case deadline is set for September 15th, the representative pointed out.

The chamber also emphasised the ongoing technical issues that have been interfering with filing procedures on the Income Tax e-filing portal. These problems, along with utilities' delayed releases, are "significantly impacting compliance timelines and efficiency," according to GCCI.

Infrastructure issues in India, where taxpayers continue to experience erratic internet connectivity in many areas, are another source of worry. Many taxpayers are finding it challenging to comply because there is not much time left for filing, and because software vendors are updating their systems to reflect frequent changes in the utilities.

In order to give professionals and taxpayers much-needed relief, GCCI has asked CBDT to extend the income tax audit and ITR filing deadlines, which are currently set at September 30, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK