Infosys appoints Nitin Paranjpe as Vice Chairman, Nilekani says no chairman exit planned

New Delhi: IT giant Infosys has appointed Nitin Paranjpe as its non-executive vice chairman with immediate effect, but chairman Nandan Nilekani made it clear that there is no plan for him to step down anytime soon.

The company said the board approved Paranjpe’s appointment based on the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. He will now work closely with Nilekani in guiding the board and helping shape the company’s long-term strategy.



Nilekani said he was happy with the decision and praised Paranjpe’s contribution to the board. He said Paranjpe’s experience has already helped the company and that Infosys looks forward to his leadership in the bigger role.

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At the same time, Nilekani ended speculation about a possible leadership change at the top. He clearly said he will continue as chairman “as long as necessary” and that there is currently no plan for a chairman transition.

Paranjpe brings strong global business experience to the role. He is currently the non-executive chairman of Hindustan Unilever and also serves as non-executive vice chairman of Heineken N.V.. He has also held senior leadership roles at Unilever in the past.

In a separate decision, Infosys also approved the request of Shreyas Shibulal and Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal—son and daughter-in-law of co-founder S D Shibulal—to move from the “promoter and promoter group” category to the “public” category.

The company said they are not involved in the company’s operations or management and together own around 0.56 percent of Infosys shares. However, this change will still need approval from regulators and shareholders.

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The move shows Infosys is strengthening its leadership structure while maintaining stability at the top, especially at a time when the IT industry is adapting to major changes driven by artificial intelligence and new business models.