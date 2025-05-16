Infosys Distributes Performance Bonus Letters --Check Payout, Eligible Employee Band

New Delhi: Infosys, India's second-largest IT services firm, has announced an average employee bonus of 65 per cent for the fourth quarter of FY25, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday. The latest payout has disappointed some employees, with one saying this was the lowest bonus he had received so far.

Employee bonus

The IT giant had announced an 80 percent bonus for the last quarter (Q3FY25). The average was 90 percent in the second quarter of FY25, the report said. The quarterly bonus will be paid out with the May salary.

Employees who get the bonus

Employees in Band 6 and below are eligible for the bonus. Junior to mid-level employees who earn quarterly variable payouts would be the primary recipients of the bonus. The actual payout percentage varies by performance rating, with those tagged Needs Improvement receiving 0 percent and those marked Outstanding Performers receiving a high of 83 percent, the report said.

Employees disappointed with the bonus

The latest bonus announced by the company has come as a disappointment to many. A senior employee of the company has told The Economic Times that this is the lowest bonus he has ever received in his ten years of employment with the firm.



Company says things are in response to market needs

According to media reports, the IT giant had earlier informed some employees that their performance bonuses for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 would be reduced, amid dwindling profits.

"Amidst the complex macro-economic environment in Q4, we remained client-focused and responsive to market needs," the company wrote in an internal mail seen by Moneycontrol.