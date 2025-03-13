Infosys Employees Need Manager’s Approval For Extra WFH Days: Report

New Delhi: Infosys has introduced a new rule requiring employees to work from the office for at least 10 days each month. If anyone needs extra work-from-home (WFH) days beyond this limit they must get approval from their manager.

System to Track Compliance

Infosys has set up a system to monitor compliance with its new work-from-office, according to The Economic Times. If an employee doesn’t complete the required 10 days of office days per month then the system will flag it. In such cases, employees must request approval from their manager to account for the extra WFH days.

Changes in the Attendance App

Infosys informed employees about the update through its internal attendance app. Earlier, WFH requests were automatically approved but now the app will display the total, used, and remaining WFH days for the month. A senior Infosys executive told ET that WFH requests will no longer be auto-approved. Employees must work from the office for at least 10 days a month and if they exceed the allowed WFH limit they will need their manager’s approval.

Internal Email Reinforces Policy

Last week, Infosys’ functional heads sent an internal email reminding employees to restrict their WFH requests starting March 10. The email stated, "Starting March 10, 2025, system interventions will be implemented to limit the number of work-from-home days that can be applied each month. These measures are designed to ensure compliance with the new hybrid work requirements while maintaining flexibility for employees."

Who the Policy Applies To

According to ET, Infosys’ hybrid work model requires employees to work from the office for at least 10 days a month or as per business needs, whichever is higher. This policy applies to employees at Job Level 5 (JL5) and below. This includes software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers, and consultants.

Exemptions for Senior Employees

Managers at Job Level 6 (JL6) and above, including senior managers, delivery managers, and senior delivery managers, are not affected by this rule. Vice presidents are also exempt. A senior Infosys employee told ET that managers now have the authority to approve or reject WFH requests, meaning an employee’s chances of getting extra WFH days may depend on their manager’s discretion.

Why IT Firms Are Calling Employees Back

After the pandemic, many IT companies adopted WFH as a temporary solution. However, factors like a slowing business environment, concerns over moonlighting and the need for better teamwork have prompted major IT firms to call employees back to the office.

Infosys introduced its return-to-office policy on November 20, 2023. It also implemented "in-person collaboration weeks" each quarter. This requires employees to work from the office to enhance teamwork.