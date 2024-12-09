Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Faces Immense Criticism From Netizens Over Purchase Of Rs 50 Cr Bengaluru Apartment

New Delhi: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has been slammed by netizens for spending Rs 50 crore on an apartment in Bengaluru's plush Kingfisher Towers.

Murthy paid Rs 50 crore to purchase the apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers. According to TOI, Murthy's wife, author Sudha Murty, purchased an apartment in the tower for Rs 29 crore four years ago.

The Kingfisher Towers, which span 4.5 acres, were constructed on Vijay Mallya's ancestral home site. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon, is one of the other notable owners.

Murthy's Rs 50 crore payment for the apartment in Kingfisher Towers has not gone over well with internet users, who have harshly criticized him for the extravagant Bengaluru purchase.

"Bro wasted 3 hours for registering the property so he will only clock 67 hours of work in the week," a user wrote on X.

"Infosys employees are instructed to work +10 more hours so that Mr. narayan murthy can buy one more flat in King fisher Tower for his grand child," commented another user.

"Narayana Murthy buys Rs 50 cr luxury apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers. He was the same person who was preaching simplicity, compassionate capitalism, and he wants people to work for 70 hours/week," wrote another social media user.