Infosys Hiring Spree: 20,000 Freshers To Be Recruited In 2025 With AI In Focus

New Delhi: Infosys is gearing up for a major hiring spree in 2025. The company plans to onboard 20,000 college graduates, according to CEO Salil Parekh, as reported by The Times of India. Infosys has already hired over 17,000 freshers in the first quarter of this financial year. With a strong focus on building AI capabilities, this recruitment drive is part of Infosys’ broader strategy to stay competitive in the fast-evolving tech landscape.

Infosys is doubling down on AI and upskilling its workforce to stay ahead in the tech race. CEO Salil Parekh highlighted that the company has trained nearly 2.75 lakh employees in AI and digital skills so far, as part of its ongoing push to strengthen its capabilities in emerging technologies.

Despite hiring pushes by some companies, industry body Nasscom has warned that the sector could see more “workforce rationalisation” in the near future. According to Nasscom, this shift will likely be driven by a move towards product-focused delivery models and rising expectations from global clients for greater agility, speed, and innovation.

Parekh said Infosys is already reaping the benefits of using AI tools across its operations. “Software development is seeing 5 per cent to 15 per cent productivity gains,” he noted. He added that the impact is even more significant in areas like customer service and knowledge-based work.

Despite the growing use of AI, Parekh emphasised that human expertise is still essential. He explained that complex systems require skilled oversight, citing Infosys Finacle—the company’s core banking platform as an example. With a blend of automation and human intervention, it has achieved about 20 per cent improvement in productivity.

Infosys is taking a different path from many of its peers by continuing to hire fresh graduates. While several IT companies are cutting jobs to save costs, Infosys is focusing on building future talent and upskilling its current employees.