Infosys Invites Women Back to Work, Offers Up To Rs 50,000 For Referrals

New Delhi: Taking a career break doesn’t mean pressing pause on ambitions forever and Infosys wants to make sure of that. With its “Restart With Infosys” initiative, the IT giant is opening doors for women professionals who’ve stepped away from work and are now ready to return. Aimed at those with at least two years of experience and a gap of six months or more, the program is part of the company’s renewed push toward diversity and inclusion.

Infosys Sets Bold Target for Women in Workforce

The initiative comes at a crucial time as Infosys steps up efforts to boost female representation across its teams. Under its ESG Vision 2030, the company has set an ambitious goal of achieving 45 per cent women in its workforce. Currently, women make up about 39 per cent of Infosys’ 3.23 lakh employees, as per its latest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report cited by The Economic Times. (Also Read: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Recent GST Rate Reforms 'Diwali Gift' From PM Modi)

Referral Bonuses Up to Rs 50,000 for Infosys Staff

- Eligible for job levels 3 to 6 (mid to senior roles)

- Level 3 staff: Rs 10,000 bonus

- Level 4 associates: Rs 25,000 bonus

- Level 5 employees: Rs 35,000 bonus

- Level 6 associates: Rs 50,000 bonus

Bonus is disbursed after the successful hiring of the referred candidate.

Who Can Apply?

To qualify for the program, candidates need to have at least two years of prior work experience and should be on a career break of six months or more. Infosys is also opening opportunities across a wide range of roles, including Java, .NET, SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Pegasus, React, Python, Angular, Informatica, and Selenium Testing—with positions available for developers, tech leads, and managers. (Also Read: BIG PF Update For Subscribers! EPFO Passbook Lite Launched For Easier PF Balance Checking; Check Benefits)

More Companies Open Doors for Women Returning to Work

Infosys isn’t alone in supporting women professionals who’ve taken a career break. Earlier this year, Tata Technologies rolled out ‘Reignite 2025’, a program aimed at helping women engineers restart their careers and boost gender diversity in the workforce. Similarly, Wipro launched ‘Begin Again’, its Inclusion and Diversity initiative that encourages women to step back into professional roles after a break.