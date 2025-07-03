New Delhi: Even though Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has advocated for 70-hour work weeks, the company is advising employees not to exceed work hours. The internal team of the IT giant has advised the employees to uphold a healthy work-life balance and avoid working beyond the stipulated time.

'Maintain work-life balance: Infosys Advisory'

The HR department has started tracking work hours of remote employees to promote a healthy work-life balance. To deal with exhaustive workhours, the company has started sending mails to employees whose logged hours exceed normal time.

In the emails, the HR team stated that to improve both overall productivity and employee satisfaction, it is important to maintain an equilibrium between professional and personal life. "While we appreciate your commitment, we also believe that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for both your well-being and long-term professional success," an email from the HR said as reported by The Economic Times.

Another email read, "We understand that work demands and deadlines can sometimes lead to longer hours. However, it is important to maintain a balanced work-life schedule to enhance productivity and overall happiness."

The management has urged the employees to take regular breaks to refuel. "Take regular breaks during your workday; Let your manager know if you are feeling overwhelmed or need support with reviewing priorities. Speak to your manager about delegating tasks or redistributing some responsibilities as appropriate; Take time to recharge during off hours, minimising work-related interactions whenever possible," the suggestion read.

'Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek advice'

Narayana Murthy had previously promoted a 70-hour workday as a means of putting the country on a high growth trajectory. There were widespread discussions on the impact of occupational stress on the well-being of the employees and the need to strike a balance between work and personal life.