Infosys Layoffs 2025: Narayana Murthy’s IT Firm Sacks 240 More Trainees For THIS Reason, Offers Them...

Infosys Layoffs 2025: In yet another round of layoffs, IT giant Infosys has fired 240 additional trainees who failed to pass internal assessment tests, according to company emails sent on April 18, as per media reports. This follows a similar round of layoffs in February, when the company let go of over 300 trainees.

In a move to soften the impact of the layoffs, the IT firm has partnered with NIIT and UpGrad to offer free upskilling programs aimed at supporting impacted trainees, including those laid off in February. According to the company's email, these programs are intended to help individuals 'prepare for potential opportunities in the BPM industry' or further 'sharpen their IT skills.'"

The company made this decision after the trainees were unable to meet the qualifying standards of its ‘Generic Foundation Training Program’. Despite extra preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, mock assessments, and three attempts, the trainees were failed to clear the company’s internal assessment despite the multiple chances.

Recently, the company posted a 11.7 per cent YoY decline in its net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) on April 17.

Besides training, IT Giant Infosys is also extending financial support. Impacted trainees will receive one month’s salary, accommodation, and a travel allowance from the company’s Mysore training facility to either Bengaluru or their hometowns.