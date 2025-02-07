Infosys Lays Off 700 Trainees at Mysuru Campus: Report

New Delhi: Infosys is facing controversy after laying off nearly 700 campus recruits at its Mysuru campus, just months after they were hired in October 2024. The move has sparked criticism from the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), according to reports from The Economic Times. Around 400 employees were reportedly called in groups and given ultimatum letters for not meeting the minimum performance requirements. However, Infosys has stated that the actual number of layoffs is under 350.

The company also explained, "At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments. All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients."

Nearly 2,000 graduates from this year's batch experienced delays in their onboarding process after Infosys sent out offer letters for system engineer (SE) and digital SE roles, with salaries ranging from Rs 3.2 lakh to Rs 3.7 lakh, according to reports.

NITES, as quoted by The Economic Times, stated, "The company has brought in bouncers and security personnel to intimidate employees, making sure they cannot carry mobile phones, preventing them from documenting the incident or seeking help."

NITES President, Harpreet Singh Saluja, stated, “Today, in a completely undignified manner, Infosys has summoned these employees to meeting rooms at its Mysore campus, where they are being coerced into signing 'mutual separation' letters under duress.”

He further mentioned that the affected employees were given an ultimatum to leave the company premises by the evening, without any support or severance package. NITES is filing an official complaint with the Labour Ministry of India and has urged the government to intervene and address the situation urgently, according to the report.