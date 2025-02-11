New Delhi: Over 300 workers at Infosys' Mysuru campus were recently fired after failing internal evaluations. According to a Moneycontrol report, trainees who were fired were asked to depart the same day and their pleas for an overnight stay were turned down.

Company says employees no longer its part should vacate premises

An Infosys-fired trainee told Moneycontrol that a female coworker who was also sacked requested to stay overnight on campus. “Please let me stay the night. I will leave tomorrow. Where will I go right now,” the trainee pleaded tearfully. However, Infosys refused to cooperate, reported Moneycontrol.

"We don’t know. You are no longer part of the company. Vacate the premises by 6 pm,” an Infosys official told the trainee, as claimed by her colleague.

Infosys layoffs

The Infosys-fired trainees had completed basic training at the company's Mysuru campus but were unable to pass internal assessment after three attempts, according to sources quoted by PTI.

In a statement, Infosys said, "At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments. All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract."

NITES reacts

According to the IT workers union NITES, the move has impacted a greater number of new hires and it has also threatened to lodge a protest with the Ministry of Labour and Employment.