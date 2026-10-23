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Infosys posts flat PAT at Rs 7,823 crore, trims FY27 revenue growth guidance

IT major Infosys on Friday posted a flat sequential growth in net profit at Rs 7,823 crore for Q2 FY27 against Rs 7,769 crore in the previous quarter with reducing FY27 revenue growth guidance to between 1 per cent and 2 per cent. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Infosys posts flat PAT at Rs 7,823 crore, trims FY27 revenue growth guidance

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Infosys posts flat PAT at Rs 7,823 crore, trims FY27 revenue growth guidance
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