Infosys Rolls Out 80% Average Bonus Payout For Q1 FY26 After Strong Earnings

New Delhi: Information technology major Infosys has announced performance bonus payouts for the first quarter of FY2025-26, with an organisation-wide average fixed at 80 percent, reported by Moneycontrol.

The Bengaluru-based IT giant said bonus percentages are linked to performance ratings across levels. For PL4 employees, payouts range from 80 percent to 89 percent, while PL5 staff will receive between 78 percent and 87 percent. PL6 employees are set to get 75 percent to 85 percent, depending on their performance.

At the PL4 level, those rated “Outstanding” will receive 89 percent of their eligible bonus, while employees in the “Needs Attention” category are at 80 percent. At PL6, top performers will get 85 percent, with the lowest band at 75 percent. Bonus letters will be uploaded to employees’ e-dockets.

The bonus applies to employees in Band 6 and below, covering junior to mid-level staff who are eligible for quarterly payouts. Notably, the Q1 average of 80 percent marks an improvement from last quarter’s 65 percent.

Infosys posted a strong financial performance in Q1, with net profit rising 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,921 crore and revenue up 7.5 percent to Rs 42,279 crore, beating Street estimates on both metrics.

This development comes shortly after Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest IT services firm, announced a wage hike for employees starting September 1, following reports of plans to lay off 12,000 staff in FY26.